Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Posts Earnings Results

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.
Covalon Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of CVALF stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Covalon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
About Covalon Technologies
