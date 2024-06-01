Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

