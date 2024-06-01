Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.