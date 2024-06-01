Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Frontline Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Frontline has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

