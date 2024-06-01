S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
S&T Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of STBA opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.28.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 416,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&T Bancorp
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Trading Halts Explained
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.