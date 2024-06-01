S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of STBA opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 416,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

