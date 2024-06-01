Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $735.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,598. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.