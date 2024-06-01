BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of LCTU opened at $57.49 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

