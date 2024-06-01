Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BN opened at $43.49 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

