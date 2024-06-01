Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 37,910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 537.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $62.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

