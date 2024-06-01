Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 924 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

