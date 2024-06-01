Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 219.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,253 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 44.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 156,719 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 1.6 %

TXT stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

