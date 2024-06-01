Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $100.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $102.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

