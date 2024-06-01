US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

