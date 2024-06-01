US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,866 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

