Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 482,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after buying an additional 181,177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in DocuSign by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,154,000 after acquiring an additional 116,128 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3,547.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.