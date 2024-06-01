Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,958 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,509,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.