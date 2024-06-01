Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,122 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

