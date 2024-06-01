Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 511.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGE opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.