Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 201.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

INDA opened at $52.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

