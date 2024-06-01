Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 124,100 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 124,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMDE. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.66. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.