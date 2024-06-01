Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 124,100 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 124,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMDE. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.
Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.66. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.
Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.
