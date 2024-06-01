Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 9.98% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEXL opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $63.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.19. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

