Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $79.00 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.