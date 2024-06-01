Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.70% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

CZA stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The company has a market cap of $197.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

