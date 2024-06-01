Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HCI Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insider Activity at HCI Group

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,794,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,517,268.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,531.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,102 shares of company stock worth $13,198,303. 25.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.