Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 29,870 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PUMP. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 15.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ProPetro by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.09. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

