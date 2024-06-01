Trexquant Investment LP Buys 41,057 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,057 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the third quarter worth $192,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:TCN opened at $11.25 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
