Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,270 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nova were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Nova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nova by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI stock opened at $208.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.59 and a 1 year high of $219.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.48.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

