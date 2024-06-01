Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,741,000 after acquiring an additional 80,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,378,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR opened at $144.77 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

