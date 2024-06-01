Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

