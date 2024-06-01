UBS Group AG Acquires 23,329 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Allegion were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.60.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.