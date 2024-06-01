Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $281.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,454 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,929. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

