UBS Group AG Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.46% of LGI Homes worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.