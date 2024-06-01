Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 3.3 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.1116 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLK

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.