PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEM opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.