Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $217.44 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

