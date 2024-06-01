Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 117.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $236.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

