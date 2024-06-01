Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 24,874 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3,886.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.68 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

