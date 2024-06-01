Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

