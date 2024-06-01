TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,790 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $44,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML opened at $960.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $936.52 and a 200-day moving average of $858.96. The company has a market capitalization of $378.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

