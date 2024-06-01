TD Asset Management Inc Has $40.78 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Five Below worth $40,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 654,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,428,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.64 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.