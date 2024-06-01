TD Asset Management Inc Sells 54,253 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,253 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $42,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of AWK opened at $130.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

