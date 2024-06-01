TD Asset Management Inc Has $42.30 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $42,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 379,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,312,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

