TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $374.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

