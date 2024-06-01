TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 98,334 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,334 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.26% of TransAlta worth $32,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 978,354 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,322,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,110,000 after buying an additional 581,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,007,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.83. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $702.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 11.61%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

