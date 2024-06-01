Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.52.

VEEV stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.36 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

