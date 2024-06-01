SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on S. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.04.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

