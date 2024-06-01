SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Shares of S stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $29,252,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

