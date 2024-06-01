Scotiabank Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $2,030,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,054,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,141,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $58,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

