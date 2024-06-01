Scotiabank Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $135.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $2,030,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,054,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,141,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $58,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.