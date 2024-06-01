First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.1 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 286,160 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.