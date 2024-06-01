Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.44.

KSS stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

